Bangladesh goes for "No Mask, No Service" policy to contain nCoV

Dhaka: Bangladeshi government has adopted "No Mask, No Service" policy at all offices in the country to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the cabinet meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair on Sunday, Spokesman Khandker Anwarul Islam made the announcement Monday.

He told reporters that the mask-wearing at all public and private institutions, market places and other places of worship has been made mandatory from now on.

In line with the cabinet decision, he said no public and private offices will serve anyone who is not wearing a mask.

Apart from this, he said the cabinet asked authorities for close monitoring to ensure the use of masks in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Bangladesh reported 1,308 new COVID-19 cases and 23 new deaths on Sunday, making the tally at 398,815 and death toll at 5,803 since March 8, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

—UNI