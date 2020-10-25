Azerbaijan ready to coordinate ceasefire regime in Nagorno-Karabakh

Baku: Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev said that Baku was ready to coordinate a ceasefire regime in Nagorno Karabakh adding that the situation now depends on the Armenian side.

"Yes, we are ready. I said many times publicly. We are ready to agree on ceasefire today ... Our position is that all the regional countries should stay away from direct involvement in the conflict. We are completely against the 'internationalization' of the conflict," Aliyev told Fox News broadcaster in an interview.

According to Aliyev, Armenia and its leadership should express commitment to the principles that were jointly worked out with the United States, France and Russia.

On Wednesday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that there was currently no diplomatic solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis because of the existing differences between Yerevan and Baku.

The foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a ceasefire at talks in Moscow earlier in October. However, hostilities have not ceased in the conflict-torn Nagorno-Karabakh region.

—ANI