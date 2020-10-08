Aus aboriginal site named world's 3rd best places to see

Canberra: Uluru or the Ayers Rock, the sacred Aboriginal site in Australia's Northern Territory (NT), was on Thursday named as the world's third best places to see.

The ranking was featured in the Lonely Planet's list of the best locations to see in the world in 2020 which will be published in the second edition of the global travel guide's 'Ultimate Travel List' coffee table book, reports the Sydney-based Mirage News.

Also a Unesco World Heritage Site, Uluru, the large sandstone rock formation, is considered to be a place of spiritual significance by its indigenous custodians, the Anangu or Pitjantjatjara people.

Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park's third place ranking sees it come in behind Petra (Jordan) and the Galapagos Islands on the 2020 list.

Reacting to the development, NT's Minister for Tourism and Hospitality, Natasha Fyles said: "Territorians are acutely aware Uluru is one of the best places in the world, and now it is official according to Lonely Planet's Ultimate Travel List.

"This is well deserved and fantastic recognition for the Northern Territory, recognising the Traditional Owners, Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park Board of Management and tourism operators who work tirelessly to share stories and their culture with visitors.

"It's been a tough year for tourism operators here in the NT and across the country, but there has never been a better time for domestic visitation to the Territory for most of our Southern counterparts thanks to our biggest ever domestic campaign, the NT Summer Sale."

The ranking almost a year after authorities banned tourists from climbing the sacred site.

Thirty-seven people have died in Uluru's history while trying to make the climb.

—IANS