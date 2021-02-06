Aung San Suu Kyi in good health: Myanmar military

Nay Pyi Taw: Former Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been in detention since the military took control of the country earlier this week, is in good health, an army official said.

The development was confirmed by the official to the Xinhua news agency on Friday.

Following their detention on Monday morning Suu Kyi and former President U Win Myint were remanded in custody for violating the National Disaster Management Law and Import-Export Law until February 15, the official added.

Friday's development came a day after U Win Htein, patron of the former ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party, was arrested.

U Win Htein is known to be one of the former de facto leader's trusted confidants.

"We are checking out under which section of laws U Win Htein was charged," Kyi Toe, the party's information committee member, said in an online post.

The President and the State Counsellor, along with other NLD officials were detained by the military early Monday morning just ahead of the coup.

After the military seized control of the country, the President's Office declared a one-year state of emergency and the state power was handed over to Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services Sen-Gen Min Aung Hlaing.

The coup was staged over the disputed results of the November 8, 2020 parliamentary polls in which the NLD obtained more than 80 per cent of the seats and increased its parliamentary majority.

The military or the Tatmadaw had called for an investigation into voting lists, alleging fraud and discrepancies.

But the Union Election Commission rejected the allegations of election fraud on January 29.

Monday's actions reversed a 10-year period of democratic transition following 50 years of military rule.

