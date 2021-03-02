As Pak Pushes In Terrorists, BSF Adopts New Training Regime

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing terrorist influx from Pakistan along the International Border (IB), the BSF, India's first line of control, has changed its commando training module.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has adopted a new training regime as Pakistan's premier intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has now started sending terrorists through the IB in the Jammu and Rajasthan sectors.

It is happening after the Indian Army strengthened its security grid along the Line of Control (LoC). Pakistan is not just pushing terrorists but also arms and drugs in these regions, said a senior IPS officer looking after the security apparatus along the Western Border.

Considering ISI's role in pushing terrorists as well as smuggling of arms and drugs in the Valley through different ways such as underground tunnels and drones, the BSF has updated its Battle Obstacle Assault Course (BOAC) to boost the training quality of its commandos to the next level.

The commandos will now have to go through the modified BOAC training regime that includes 26 different battle filed obstacles, which our soldiers may have to negotiate in battle conditions.

Rangers Swing, Spider Web, Parallel Rope, Petroleum Towers, Tiger Leap, Burma Bridge, Tarzan Swing and Successive Drop are among the 26 BOACs that the BSF will provide to all its commandos. Artificial Wall Climbing; Free Fix Knotted Jhumar climbing; Seat Rappelling, Free Rappelling, Casualty Evacuation Rappelling and Team Slithering are among the other obstacle courses which are designed to enhance the strength of BSF commandos, equipping them to deal with extraordinary circumstances during field duty.

With changing techniques and increasing threats on the field, a senior BSF official, told IANS the need to train our force commandos through these modified courses arose since the 2.50 lakh strong force is mandated to guard the 3,323 km India-Pakistan and the 4,096 km India-Bangladesh borders.

"As a first line of control, it is our responsibility to secure the border not only from attackers but also to curb terrorist infiltration and smuggling of drugs and arms," the official said on the condition of anonymity.

Another BSF officer told IANS that "BOAC is part of commando course". "It has been in the practice for long. But we have modified it as per the need of the time."

In line with boosting the capability of its commandos, BSF Director General Rakesh Asthana on Monday also inaugurated the newly built BOAC complex at its MERU camp, which has been providing training to the force personnel and has taken various initiatives in last two quarters.

In his address, Asthana also markedly mentioned that the new infrastructure and initiatives will boost the training quality of BSF personnel to next level.

Meru is located around 11 km away from the Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district headquarters of BSF. It acquired the status of a centre for excellence from the Centre few years earlier because of its advance training on counter-insurgency operations, counterterrorism and bomb disposal.

The centre also attracts batches from neighbouring countries seeking advance training for new recruits as well as senior officers.

