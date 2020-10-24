Argentina extends Covid-19 restrictions until Nov 8

Buenos Aires: Argentina has decided to prolong its isolation and social distancing measures aimed at controlling the spread of the novel coronavirus until November 8, President Alberto Fernandez announced.

"From the day the (current) quarantine expires, we will continue the measure for another 14 days," Xinhua news agency quoted the President as saying at an event on Friday.

Argentina became the fifth country in the world and the second in Latin America to hit 1 million Covid-19 cases earlier this week.

"The virus has spread beyond the cities. It is also in small towns, and it is logical that this happens when people continue to travel," Fernandez said.

Argentina registered its first Covid-19 case on March 3 and went into quarantine two weeks later.

Currently, the country accounts for 1,069,368 confirmed cases and 28,338 deaths.

