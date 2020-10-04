Trump campaign launches 'Operation MAGA'

Washington: The re-election campaign of US President Donald Trump, who is currently in the hospital after testing positive for Covid-19, has announced the launch of "Operation MAGA", a series of in-person and virtual events to be held throughout this month the November 3 election.

In a statement on Saturday, campaign manager Bill Stepien said: "Operation MAGA will fire up the entire MAGA universe to keep President Trump's campaign at full speed until our Commander-in-Chief returns to the campaign trail.

"Vice President Mike Pence, the First Family, our coalitions, and our grassroots supporters will be out in full force to show the real enthusiasm behind the President's re-election and to show we're working as hard as he always does.

"We also encourage all of the President's supporters to pick up the banner themselves by volunteering in our grassroots Army for Trump, flying their Trump flags, putting out more yard signs, and wearing their MAGA gear proudly."

According to the statement, "Operation MAGA" will include virtual events leading up to the vice presidential debate scheduled for October 7 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The campaign said that "in-person events will commence" following the debate, with Pence visiting "key swing states".

Other members of the President's family, including Donald J. Trump, Jr., Eric Trump and Lara Trump, are also expected to host a series of live events.

Also on Saturday, White House physician Sean Conley told reporters that the President was doing "very well" after being hospitalized following his diagnosis on Friday.

First Lady Melania Trump has also been infected but she has remained at the White House.

Shortly after Conley's briefing, Trump tweeted: "Nurses and ALL at the GREAT Walter Reed Medical Center, and others from likewise incredible institutions who have joined them, are AMAZING!!! Tremendous progress has been made over the last 6 months in fighting this PLAGUE. With their help, I am feeling well!"

Over the subsequent days there were multiple additional reports of positive tests on people who were related to the White House or to White House visits or events.

They included Republican Senators Thom Tillis, Mike Lee, and Ron Johnson; former White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway; former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie; Trump's 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien; Republican Party Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel; and University of Notre Dame president John I. Jenkins.

—IANS