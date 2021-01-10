Africa's confirmed Covid-19 cases top 2.98 million

Addis Ababa: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases on the African continent has reached 2,986,564, according to health authorities.

In its update on Saturday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said the death toll stood at 71,463, and a total of 2,433,002 people infected with Covid-19 have recovered across the continent, Xinhua news agency reported.

The most affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, at 1,192,570; Morocco, 450,221; Tunisia, 154,903; and Egypt, 147,810.

South Africa also has the highest number of deaths related to Covid-19 in Africa at 34,789.

Ethiopia is the most affected country in East Africa.



Its confirmed Covid-19 cases stood at 127,572 and the toll related to the pandemic at 1,974 as of Saturday, according to figures from the Ethiopian Ministry of Health.



—IANS