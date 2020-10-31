Africa's confirmed Covid-19 cases close to 1.76mn

Addis Ababa: The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa has reached 1,759,794 as the continent is urged to brace itself for possible second wave of the pandemic, according to health authorities.

In a statement on Friday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said that the death toll related to the pandemic stood at 42,336, reports Xinhua news agency.

A total of 1,438,841 people infected with the virus have recovered across the continent so far, the Africa CDC said.

The most affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, Ethiopia and Nigeria.

The Southern Africa region is the most affected both in terms of the number of confirmed positive cases as well as the number of deaths.

The Northern Africa region is the second most-affected, according to the Africa CDC.

"The time for the continent to prepare for the second wave is now," said John Nkengasong, Africa CDC Director.

The director, speaking during a virtual press conference late Thursday, said the continent has to prepare for a second wave of infections, as the number of new cases in several African countries is showing a slight increase.

—IANS