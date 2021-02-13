Afghanistan: 3 civilians wounded in explosion at Jalalabad

Kabul: Three civilians were wounded in an explosion that targeted a police vehicle in the city of Jalalabad on Saturday, reported TOLO News.

The Nangarhar police reported that the explosion took place in the morning.

"Three civilians were wounded in an explosion that targeted a police vehicle in the city of Jalalabad this morning, Nangarhar police said," tweeted TOLO News.

No one yet has claimed the responsibility for the attack yet, including the Taliban.

More details are awaited.

On Thursday, five UN workers were killed in an attack on the Kabul-Jalalabad highway in the Surobi District of Kabul.

The recent attacks come amidst a sharp increase in violence in the country despite the ongoing efforts for peace. (ANI)