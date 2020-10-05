Afghan Prez embarks on trip to Kuwait, Qatar

Kabul: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Monday embarked on a two-nation tour to Kuwait and Qatar, the Presidential Palace announced in a statement.

According to the statement, Ghani is being accompanied by First Vice President Amrullah Saleh, acting Foreign Minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar, National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib, lower house and upper house members and several other high-ranking government officials, TOLO News reported.

Heads of prominent Afghan media are also accompanying the President.

In Kuwait, Ghani will pay tribute to the late Emir Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, said Sediq Sediqqi, presidential spokesperson.

Ghani's trip comes as direct talks between negotiating teams of the Afghan government and the Taliban were yet to begin.

It has been 22 days since the opening of the intra-Afghan talks.

The negotiating teams have held seven contact group meetings, but could not agree on two disputed points.

