Afghan peace negotiations resume after 12 days

Kabul: Negotiations over the Afghan peace process between teams comprising members of the Kabul government and the Taliban, have resumed in Doha after a gap of 12 days, the media reported.

"This evening, a meeting was held between the contact groups and during the meeting, the remaining contested issues were discussed, and it was agreed that the meetings would continue," TOLO News quoted Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem as saying on Monday night.

Delegates from the government negotiating team said an agreement on the procedural rules of the negotiations might be reached within the next two days.

The two sides have agreed on 18 out of 20 articles for the procedural rules, but two main points — religious basis for the talks and connection of the US-Taliban deal with the negotiations — remain unsolved.

The government has rejected the Taliban's demands and has suggested some alternatives.

Meanwhile, sources said on Monday that US special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad the negotiating teams of the two sides on Sunday in an effort to end the impasse.

The intra-Afghan talks were formally launched on September 12.

Direct talks between the two sides are yet to begin.

