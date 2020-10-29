A Dictatorship with a Democratic Facade

Jonathan Zadikany

There Won't Be Major Political Change Through Democracies

Jerusalem (The Hawk): There are many religious Jews who believe that the way to cause the State of Israel to repent over its sins is by fully participating in the democratic process. For some reason, they still believe in the message sold to them by the state's leaders, that if the religious population accepts the secular state's authority, the secular state of Israel may one day become a state that truly represents their interests, instead of only doing so for the seculars in Tel Aviv.



The truth is that the State of Israel has, for many years, repressed any movement that could have created a major political change within the country. The state does so because its leaders fear that any foundational political change will also cause them to face judgement over their past crimes, such as the abduction of Jewish Yemenite children from their families.



Here is a partial list of the sophisticated ways in which these leaders have succeeded in transforming Israel into a dictatorial state with a democratic façade.



[All Western democracies engage in similar dictatorial practices, but here I will outline how the hidden dictatorship functions within the state of Israel.]



Judicial Tools of Repression



Incitement Laws – Selective Application Limits Free Speech



Almost any important political discussion violates the state's laws against incitement, and even if it does not do so, the state's judicial leaders can always call whatever they don't like to hear incitement. Why? Because they are the ones who get to decide what is incitement and what is not. The judges and prosecutors also tend to be the type of people who prefer the Western way of life over the Yhvh way of life, and they are willing to break anyone who might cause the Jews to separate from the sins of the West.



The broad incitement laws remain one of the most important tools of repression for these secular elites because almost all political discussion offends one person, but inspires another. The secular trick it to charge settlers or religious leaders who says something that they don't like with incitement, while letting left-wing leaders off the hook, even when they shamelessly incite against the religious public.



That is why religious leaders, such as Meir Kahana, suffered from judicial persecution and were banned from the Israeli Parliament, all while Muslim parliamentary leaders continue to incite their followers to kill settlers and Israeli soldiers. The Muslim inciters get to walk free because they are not a major political threat to secular rule – the Jewish public will never elect an anti-Semitic Muslim leader as Prime Minister. But the Jewish public may one day elect a religious Jew like Meir Kahana as Prime Minister, which is why the seculars went to such great lengths to break his political power.



Left-wing Jewish leaders can get away with even more incitement than the Muslims because they represent the interests of the ruling class.



Here is a partial list of Israel's laws against free speech:



It's against the law to say something that might hurt the feelings of a religious person, whether that person is Jewish, Muslim, or Christian (Section 149, A). Is there any way not to violate this law when talking about politics and values?! Who gets to decide whether the offensive things that Yair Lapid has said against religious Jews doesn't really hurt their feelings, while the speech of other political leaders does?



It's against the law to tell a soldier to refuse to serve in the military or to disobey his commanders, as long as the state's leaders say that the commander is operating according to the law (Sections 109, 100). But what if the state's leaders are themselves violating the law by abducting the Jews of Judea and Samaria (the West Bank) from their homes? What if they are the ones passing very immoral laws? Should I be required to obey an immoral law just because a bunch of corrupt legislators voted on it? Nazi Germany also passed many anti-Semitic laws; should we say that Germany's Jews were required to obey these laws in order to prevent anarchy?!

It's against the law to say something that might offend another ethnic group (Section 144, A). But the fact is that most ethnic groups tend to organize into political parties, which is why, many times, political arguments tend to be arguments between ethnic groups, in which at least one side does not like what the other side has to say. Can this type of speech really be considered incitement?

It's against the law to say something that might offend another country if Israel currently has friendly relations with that country (Section 166). But what if that friendly country is doing really bad things, such as South Africa during the Apartheid era. Would it have been okay to imprison any Israeli who chose to criticize South Africa over the apartheid just because the country's white ruling class had friendly relations with Israel back then? If a were to say that apartheid hasn't really disappeared from South Africa, but continues to rule over South African society in new, indirect ways, could I also be charged with incitement for that? What about China, which has confined and tortured millions of the Uyghur minority? Should I be prosecuted for speaking against its crimes? The truth is that Israeli citizens must criticize "friendly" states so that we can be a "light unto the groups", instead of their partner in crime.

It's against the law to say something that might offend the feelings of a foreign leader (Section 168). So should I be prosecuted for saying that Russia's Putin became a billionaire because he stole billions of dollars from his people? Also, Putin launched his war against Chechnya after blaming Chechen rebels for the bombing of a few Russian apartment buildings. But the residents of one apartment building succeeded in detaining Russian secret service members, just as they were planting another bomb. Should I be prosecuted for saying that Putin was the one who most probably ordered these bombings, in order to start a war with Chechnya and use that war as a pretext to solidify his dictatorial rule? He is a traitor against the Russian people. If it is against the law to say that, then how can we ever be a "light unto the groups", instead of a friend to their traitors?

It's against the law to tell Israeli citizens not to pay the government whatever sum of money it demands of them (Section 289). But what if the government demands to tax its citizens in an unjustified manner? Is there really such a difference between governmental robbery carried out on an institutional level and extortion carried out by crime families? Also, why should I pay taxes to a government that robs Jews of their homes in Judea and Samaria and uses taxpayer money in order to pay the salaries of Shabak interrogators, even as they torture Jewish teenagers?

Almost All Political Speech Violates These Laws

If there is one thing that this long list of laws proves, it is that almost all political speech violates Israel's incitement laws. This is not only true for the things that settlers and religious activists say, but also for left-wing speech, because many of the things that left-wing leaders say also violate these laws. The only difference between them and the rest of us is that the average left or right-wing political leader usually talks about superficial political changes, which is why he gets to continue to walk free; his speech is not a threat to the status quo and its elites, which is why they tend to allow him continue to talk. In contrast, anyone who dares to say something that might bring about true change faces the threat of a long trial and possible prison sentence because changing the status quo means removing its elites from power, and they do not want that to happen.

This is how superficiality and demagoguery have become the hallmarks of political speech in democracies around the world.







