Top
Home > World > 8 killed in Pakistan road accident

8 killed in Pakistan road accident

 The Hawk |  25 Oct 2020 8:06 AM GMT

8 killed in Pakistan road accident

Islamabad: At least eight people were killed and four others injured in a road accident in Pakistan's Punjab province.

The accident took place on Saturday evening in Jhelum district's Pind Dadan Khan area, reports Xinhua news agency.

A passenger van, heading to a village in the neighbouring district of Chakwal, hit a loaded dumper truck coming from the opposite directions.

Five women were among the dead, while the injured included two children, according to local media reports.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and the injured were taken to a nearby hospital.

Police has registered a case against the truck driver who fled the scene.

—IANS

Updated : 25 Oct 2020 8:06 AM GMT

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X