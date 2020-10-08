6.6 magnitude Earthquake jolts Papua New Guinea

Top
 8 Oct 2020 8:45 AM GMT

Port Moresby: An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 on the Richter scale hit Papua New Guinea on Thursday.


"Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.6, Occurred on 08-10-2020, 13:05:33 IST, Lat: 6.18 S and Long: 146.31 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Papua New Guinea," the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 on the Richter scale had jolted Papua New Guinea on October 1.

Papua New Guinea lies in the "Ring of Fire", an area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean, which is vulnerable to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

—ANI

