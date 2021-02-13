65 Covid patients discharged in Chinese mainland

Top
 The Hawk |  13 Feb 2021 9:10 AM GMT

Beijing: A total of 65 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery in the Chinese mainland on Friday, the National Health Commission said in a daily report on Saturday.

There were 763 confirmed cases still being treated, including 12 in severe conditions, Xinhua news agency reported citing the health commission.

As of Friday, the Chinese mainland had reported a total of 89,756 confirmed Covid-19 cases, among whom 84,357 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery and 4,636 died of the disease.

—IANS

Updated : 13 Feb 2021 9:10 AM GMT
