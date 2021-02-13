6.4 magnitude earthquake hits parts of Pakistan

Islamabad: A 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit parts of Pakistan on Friday evening. However, no casualties or loss of property were reported from till late in the night, the Dawn reported.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the quake originated at 10.02 PM and its epicentre was Tajikistan. The earthquake struck at a depth of 80 kilometres, the Met office said.

Tremors were felt in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Moreover, the tremors caused fright in some parts of the country including Islamabad, where people raced out of their homes.

The National Disaster Management Authority of Pakistan (NDMA) is in touch with all Provincial Disaster Management Commission and getting updates from across the country, the Dawn reported.

The NDMA is assessing the situation after the earthquake and will keep the public informed regarding any development. (ANI)