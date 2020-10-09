6 Afghan security force members killed in Taliban attack, 15 taken captive

Kabul: At least six Afghan security forces were killed, six others were wounded, and 15 others were taken captive by the Taliban after the group attacked a security checkpoint in northern Kunduz province on Wednesday night, a security source said, TOLOnews reported.
The incident took place at 8 pm (local time) in the Imam Sahib district, the source said.
"The Taliban also stole a humvee vehicle of the security forces and some weapons after the attack," he said, as quoted by TOLOnews.
The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.
—ANI
Updated : 9 Oct 2020 5:35 AM GMT
