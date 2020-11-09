5th Israeli Minister tests Covid-19 positive

Tel Aviv: A fifth Israeli Minister has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his office confirmed in a statement on Monday, adding he was self-quaranting at home.

Minister of Regional Cooperation Ofir Akunis "immediately entered quarantine at his home, in accordance with the Health Ministry's instructions", Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

"He feels well and continues to manage the Ministry's affairs from home," it added.

The Ministry of Regional Cooperation is responsible for promoting cooperation with the countries in the Mediterranean Basin as well as the Palestinian Authority.

Last month, Gila Gamliel, the Environmental Protection Minister, announced that she has been infected with the virus.

In August, Minister of Immigration and Integration Pnina Tamano-Shata, Walid Taha, a MP for the Arab-Israeli party Joint List, and Minister for Jerusalem and Heritage Rafi Peretz had contracted the disease.

Israel has so far registered more than 320,000 coronavirus cases and 2,674 deaths.

—IANS