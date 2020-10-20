5 killed, 9 injured in blast in central Afghanistan

Kabul: At least five people were killed and nine more were injured in two roadside bomb blasts in the Jalrez district of Afghanistan's Maidan Wardak province on Tuesday, said the provincial governor's office.

Tolo News, quoting the governor's office statement, said those wounded include five women and four children. The blast had hit two vehicles- a bus and a car carrying civilians.

"The victims of the incident were sent to the provincial health center for treatment," said Mohammad Salim Asgharkhil, head of the provincial hospital as reported by Tolo News.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast.

This comes in wake of a sharp increase in violence in the country. At least 15 civilians were killed in a car bomb explosion in Ghor province in the west of Afghanistan earlier this week.

Tolo News further called the Jalrez district's Kota Ashro village "has been volatile" in the last one week adding that nearly seven days ago a car bomb explosion, targetting a security forces outpost in the area, left four personnel wounded.

Abdul Jabar, a soldier in the outpost, made remarks in a recorded video stating that the security forces in the outpost were under siege for almost five days.

According to a statement by the ADefense Ministry, the commando forces "conducted an operation in Kota Ashro area, Jalrez district, on Monday and rescued the besieged forces."

—ANI