5 dead, over dozen injured in Azerbaijan's Ganja city after rocket destroys residential building

 The Hawk |  11 Oct 2020 5:44 AM GMT

Baku: A rocket has hit a residential building in Azerbaijan's western city of Ganja leading to the death of at least five people, the press service of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations said on Sunday.

In the early hours of Sunday, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said that Ganja was shelled from the territory of Armenia.

"As a result of the rocket fire, a residential building was fully destroyed. As of now, the bodies of five dead have been recovered from the rubble; there are 17 wounded. Rescuers are working on the spot," the Sunday statement from the press service of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations says.

Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office said on Sunday that at least five people were killed and 28 others were injured in Ganja.

Updated : 11 Oct 2020 5:44 AM GMT
