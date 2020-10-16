4 more educational institutions sealed in Islamabad over Covid-19 cases

Islamabad: Four more educational institutes in Islamabad were sealed after coronavirus cases were reported among staff and students, it was reported on Friday.

With the new figure, tally of the sealed schools and colleges in the Pakistani capital has now reached 31, Dawn news quoted officials as saying, who added that at least 73 cases were reported from these institutes.

Meanwhile, 155 confirmed cases were reported in the capital on Thursday.

The daily count of the confirmed cases crossed the figure of 150 after July 2 when 170 cases were reported.

Since then, the per day count had remained under 117.

As of Friday, Pakistan's overall caseload has increased to 322,122, while the death toll stood at 6,621.

—IANS