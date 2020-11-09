4 killed in IS attack near Baghdad

Baghdad: Four people were killed and three others injured in an Islamic State (IS)attack near Baghdad, the Iraqi military said on Monday.

The attack took place late Sunday night when four IS militants attacked a military position manned by a government-backed paramilitary Sunni group known as Sahwa in the al-Radwaniyah area, Xinhua news agency quoted the media office of the Joint Operations Command (JOC) as saying in a statement.

One of the three injured left the hospital after receiving treatment, the statement added, without giving further details.

The security situation in Iraq has been improving since Iraqi security forces fully defeated the IS militants across the country late in 2017.

However, IS remnants have since melted in urban areas, deserts and rugged areas, carrying out frequent guerilla attacks against security forces and civilians.

