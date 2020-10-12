390 illegal migrants rescued off Libyan coast: IOM

Top
 The Hawk |  12 Oct 2020 6:48 AM GMT

Tripoli: The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said that a total of 390 illegal migrants have been rescued off the Libyan coast in the past 48 hours.

"In the past 48 hours, 390 migrants, among them women and children, have been intercepted and returned to Libya," IOM Libya tweeted on Sunday.

"While our teams are present at disembarkation points to provide emergency assistance, we reiterate that no one should be returned to Libya," the IOM was quoted as saying by the Xinhua news agency.

A few days ago, 9,448 illegal migrants, including women and children, had been rescued and returned to Libya in 2020, it added.

The organization also said that 196 migrants died and 275 others went missing on the Central Mediterranean route this year.

Libya has become a preferred departure point for illegal immigrants who attempt to cross the Mediterranean towards European shores.

—IANS

