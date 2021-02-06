3 new COVID-19 cases push Andamans tally to 4,997

Port Blair: After remaining COVID-19 free for four days the Andaman and Nicobar Islands has reported three new coronavirus cases, an official said on Saturday.

The three new COVID-19 cases were detected in South Andaman district on Friday, pushing the coronavirus caseload to 4,997, the official said.

The union territory had zero COVID-19 active cases from February 1 to February 4, he said.

Of the 4,997 COVID-19 cases in the archipelago, 4,932 people have recovered from the disease and 62 have died due to the infection, the official said.

The union territory administration has so far tested 2,31,633 samples for COVID-19 and the test positivity rate is 2.16 per cent.

All passengers arriving by flight or ship has to produce a COVID-19 negative report before they are allowed entry into the Islands.

Meanwhile, another health official said 3,298 health care workers have received COVID-19 vaccine till February 5 in the union territory. —PTI