3 killed in separate security-related incidents in Afghanistan

Kabul: Three people were killed and two others wounded in two security-related incidents here over the past 24 hours, sources said on Wednesday.

In the first incident on Tuesday night, one person was killed and two others injured in a clash between armed robbers and passengers of a bus in Bagrami district of Kabul, sources said.

The men attempted to loot the passengers at gunpoint, the sources added.

According to the sources, on Wednesday morning, a man and his son were shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Hussainkhel area in Bagrami district of Kabul, Tolo news reported.

"The victims are father and son," the sources said, adding that "the father worked for National Directorate of Security (NDS) while his son was a Defence ministry official."

However, police have not commented on the incidents.

The findings of TOLOnews show that up to 340 were either killed or wounded in security incidents in Afghanistan since the start of February as a result of magnetic IEDs, roadside bombs and targeted killings.

—IANS