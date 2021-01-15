3 killed after 6.2-magnitude quake jolts Indonesia

Jakarta: At least three people were killed and 24 others injured after a 6.2-magnitude quake jolted Indonesia's West Sulawesi province on Friday, the National Disaster Management Agency said.



The quake forced about 2, 000 residences in Mamuju city and Majene district to flee their homes and take shelters in safer grounds, Raditya Jati, spokesman of the agency, told Xinhua news.

At least 62 houses, a health clinic and one military office were destroyed in the quake, he added.

Three hotels, namely the Maleo Hotel, the Anugrah Hotel and the Pantai Jaya Hotel, as well as the Mitra Manakarra Hospital, the parliament building and the main parts of the governor office were damaged, Syarifuddin S., an official of the provincial social department told Xinhua via phone.

Evacuation of the victims and assessment of the risks of the quake are underway, according to the disaster agency and search and rescue office.

—IANS