3 Indians held in B'desh over suspected gambling involvement

Dhaka: Bangladesh Police have detained three Indian citizens in Chittagong over their alleged involvement in gambling during an ongoing test cricket match in the country.

The three Indian men have been identified as Sunil Kumar (35), Chaitanya Sharma (33) and Sunny Sangu (30).

They were detained on Saturday from the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium during the test match between Bangladesh and West Indies.

During primary interrogation, the men told the police that they are on a business trip, Hasan Imam, officer-in-charge (OC) of the Pahartali Police Station in Chittagong, told IANS, adding that the police are verifying whether they are involved in gambling.

"Following the Covid-19 situation, no visitors were allowed to enter the stadium during the cricket match. The trio managed to enter with special tickets. Police are now looking into the source of tickets.

"They were held after being informed by a security agency, due to their suspicious movement," Hasan said.

—IANS