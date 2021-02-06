2 killed in Pakistan rally blast

Quetta: Two people were killed and three others injured when a bomb went off near a rally in Pakistan's Quetta city, a Balochistan government spokesman confirmed on Saturday.

The blast took place when the rally was passing by the office building of the city's Deputy Vommissioner, spokesman Liaquat Shahwani told Xinhua news agency.

He said that no group has claimed the attack yet.

Police sources from Quetta told Xinhua that the political leader who was heading the rally had been receiving threats from militants, adding that he was safe and the victims were cvilians.

It was the second blast in the province on Friday.

Earlier, 16 people were injured when a blast went off near another rally in Sibi district, according to police sources.

