2 Dead, 6 Rescued In Turkey Freight Ship Capsize

Ankara: Two crew members were killed and six others rescued after a freight ship capsized off the coast of Turkey's Black Sea province of Bartin, according to officials.

The state-run Anadolu agency reported on Sunday that it was a Russian-flagged dry cargo ship with a total of 13 Russian crew on board.

Later, the Turkish coast guard corrected it on its website, saying that there were 12 crew members and the ship was with a Palau flag, Xinhua news agency.

The Hurriyet daily, meanwhile, reported that the crew included two Russians and 10 Ukrainians.

The Turkish transport and infrastructure ministry said in a tweet that the ship named Arvin had anchored off the port due to bad weather conditions before breaking into two pieces and sinking.

The vessel was en route to Bulgaria from Georgia.

Turkish navy deployed a frigate to support the rescue efforts, which are ongoing, to find the missing people.

