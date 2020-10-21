180 Afghan civilians dead, 375 injured last month

Kabul: The Afghan Interior Ministry has revealed that 180 civilians were killed and 375 others injured due to a recent spate of the violence in the war-torn country.

The Ministry's revelation on Tuesday came as negotiators representing the Afghan government and the Taliban are in Doha to help find a negotiated settlement to the country's decades-long war, reports TOLO News

However, no breakthrough has been achieved so far and formal talks between the two sides are yet to begin.

In the latest violence-related incident on Tuesday, at least five civilians were killed and nine others injured in two roadside bomb blasts in Jalrez district, Maidan Wardak province.

Meanwhile on Monday, a district governor was killed in an ambush by gunmen in Logar province.

—IANS