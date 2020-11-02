18 affiliated with US military in S.Korea test Covid-19 positive

Seoul: Eighteen individuals affiliated with the American military in South Korea have tested positive for the novel coronavirus upon their arrival in the Asian country, the US Forces Korea (USFK) said on Monday.

Ten of them arrived here between October 25-29 on US government-chartered flights, while the others arrived on commercial flights via Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, Yonhap News Agency quoted the USFK as saying in a statement.

Sixteen of them tested positive on their first mandatory Covid-19 test prior to entering quarantine, while the two others were confirmed to be infected during their second testing, it added.

All USFK-affiliated individuals arriving in South Korea are required to undergo a virus test and are quarantined for 14 days.

Medical personnel administer a second test prior to their release.

The latest cases brought the total number of USFK-related infections to 277.

