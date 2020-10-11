Top
Home > World > 13 killed in roadside Afghan blast

13 killed in roadside Afghan blast

 The Hawk |  11 Oct 2020 7:19 AM GMT

13 killed in roadside Afghan blast

Kabul: At least 10 Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers and three civilians were killed in a roadside blast in Afghanistan's Sar-e-Pul province, a security source said on Sunday.

According to the source, three others were wounded in the blast on Saturday, reports TOLO News.

Security officials were yet to officially comment on the development

So far no group, including the Taliban, has claimed responsibility.

Meanwhile, a mine was discovered on a Baghlan road and detonated as it could not be removed, said Ministry of Defence.

— IANS

Updated : 11 Oct 2020 7:19 AM GMT
Tags:    Afghan blast   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X