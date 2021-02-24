10 drown as car plunges into river in Afghanistan

Kabul: Ten commuters drowned after their car fell into a river in Afghanistan's southern Uruzgan, provincial government spokesman Ahmad Shah Sahel said on Wednesday.

The victims including six women, a man and three children were on their way to attend a wedding party in Gizab district on Tuesday morning when their vehicle slipped into the Helmand river, the official added.

However, the official said that the driver escaped unhurt, Xinhua reported.

—IANS