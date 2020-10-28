YouTube in India hits 325 million monthly unique viewers

New Delhi: Google-owned YouTube on Wednesday said the platform is now being watched by over 325 million unique viewers (over 18 and above) month on month in India and it is the top platform for accessing videos in regional languages in the country.

YouTube creators in India are now entering diverse categories, driving massive watch time growth and the streaming platform now delivers 4.8 times greater effectiveness than TV and directly impacts sales, the company said citing third-party data during its annual event Brandcast.

"Every day, millions of Indians are coming to YouTube to express their unique passions and create content that is more personal, helpful and accessible," said Sanjay Gupta, Country Head & Vice President, Google India.

"YouTube today caters to the personal interest of a billion Indians across genres, languages, geographies and age groups, making YouTube the #1 platform for accessing videos in regional languages with Hindi leading the charts followed by Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali and others," he informed.

With over 2,500 creator channels now reaching over one million subscribers, YouTube has seen over 45 per cent growth in overall watch-time in July compared to last year for the same period, according to data provided by US-based media measurement and analytics company Comscore.

YouTube said that watchtime of gaming videos in India grew by 2 times as compared to Q2 2019 and baking videos grew by 3 times during the same duration.

With YouTube becoming a destination for learning and education in India, Wifistudy with over 12 million subscribers and over 1.5 billion views is now among the most popular education channels in Asia Pacific by subscribers.

"We are thrilled to see that with our strong reach across the country and high levels of engagement across an unparalleled variety of content, along with the ability to personalise at scale, YouTube today delivers more value to businesses than ever before," said Gupta.

—IANS