Xoxoday Empuls integrates with Microsoft Teams

Bangalore (Karnataka): Xoxoday recently announced an integration with Microsoft Teams through Empuls, its employee engagement social intranet platform.

With this integration, the recognition, engagement and rewarding functionalities of Empuls will now be available from within Microsoft Teams itself. Teams users can now use Empuls to build company goals, share organizational updates, recognize individuals and reward high performers.

"Microsoft Teams users can drive employee engagement initiatives through this Empuls integration. Companies can improve their employee experience through rewards, recognition, surveys and one on one feedback through this integration. This is a good win-win investment for both Empuls and Microsoft users," said Manoj Agarwal, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer, Xoxoday said, commenting on this integration.

The all-in-one employee engagement platform Empuls - integrated with Teams - helps leaders make data-driven, informed decisions on employee engagement activities, identify areas of improvement and build the right kind of cultural engagement within the organization.

''With this integration, Teams customers are now equipped to make further progress on their goals of increased collaboration and productivity," said Daniel Canning, director, Microsoft Teams at Microsoft Corp. "Empuls empowers teams by helping them build a shared culture of gratitude & sustain it, all within the same Teams interface.

Empuls also excels in driving healthy competition amongst employees through varied forms of recognition, ranging from virtual leaderboards, badges to points, reward gamification, certificates etc. Empuls surveys - which can now be accessed from within the Teams app - helps the management to improve the firm's eNPS by fine tuning their actions according to the employee sentiments, using insights from these surveys.

Empuls by Xoxoday

Empuls by Xoxoday is an employee engagement and experience solution. Empuls is built on the key pillars of engagement - Connect, Align, Empower and Motivate. This All-In-One engagement product helps improve employee productivity, performance and retention. It also helps connect employees through interest groups and conversations, listen to employees and enable action on employee feedback and reward positive behavior and good work.

