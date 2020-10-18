Xiaomi says tech glitch behind issues in Mi India weather app

New Delhi: As Xiaomi users posted on the social media that the company's smartphones were not displaying weather for Arunachal Pradesh, its subsidiary Mi India clarified on Sunday that the issue cropped up owing to a technical error in its app.

In a statement given to IANS, a Mi India spokesperson said that they were working on to improve the app to get the best experience for its users.

"We would like to clarify that the weather app on our devices uses data from multiple third-party data sources and we understand that for many locations, the weather-related data is not available on the current app," the Mi India spokesperson clarified.

"This is a technical error on our application. That said, we are working on improving the app to get the best experience for our users. As always, we are committed to India and our users across the country to provide them with the best possible user experience," the spokesperson added.

Earlier, people went to Twitter discussing about the Mi weather app issue.

"What is this Xiaomi? I can't find Arunachal Pradesh weather on miui weather app," wrote a Twitter user showing a screenshot of weather results for Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh's capital, showing no result.

"Xiaomi default weather app showing no result on searching Itanagar and other places of Arunachal Pradesh," another user commented.

Mi India said that the issue is being resolved and the company takes "great pride in the love and trust that our fans and consumers across the country have bestowed on us".

—IANS