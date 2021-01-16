Vivo working on foldable smartphone design with stylus

Beijing: Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has patented a new foldable smartphone design with a stylus.

According to LetsGoDigital, Vivo Mobile Communication filed a design patent with the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office) in February 2020. Titled 'Display panel and mobile terminal', this patent got approved and published recently.





As per the documentation, the smartphone will feature an inward folding screen that unfolds into a tablet, identical to Samsung Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Fold2.

The smartphone will also feature a unique hinge design with a silo for a stylus.

In addition, the company also patented a smartphone design that features a full-screen display and rotating bottom panel.

The patent diagram shows a phone with a full-screen design with a lower part that can be rotated 180 degrees.

—IANS