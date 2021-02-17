Trying to free IT industry from unnecessary regulations: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the government is taking numerous steps to free the IT industry from unnecessary regulations.

Speaking at the NASSCOM Technology & Leadership Forum 2021, Modi cited the liberalised regulations on geospatial data, making it freely available in the country for innovation and IT companies.

The change is made specifically for Indian companies through updating the current guidelines pertaining to developing map technologies.



The Prime Minister congratulated the Indian IT industry for running the industry even during Covid-19 restrictions.

"Today's India is full of self-confidence. We have seen at the borders also. India has confidence we will keep India secure," Modi said, referring to India's response to China in Eastern Ladakh.



The Indian IT industry is set to grow 2.3 per cent in the financial year 2020-21.



—IANS

