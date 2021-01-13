TECNO launches new smartphone with 48MP dual selfie camera in India

New Delhi: TECNO, the global premium smartphone brand of Transsion Holdings that saw a robust growth in the year 2020, started 2021 with a bang.

Straight out of its popular camera-centric CAMON smartphone series now comes TECNO CAMON 16 Premier, a smartphone that is touted to be a game-changer in its category with unprecedented premium camera capabilities.

Priced at Rs 16,999, TECNO CAMON 16 Premier with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, is available in Glacier Silver colour.

The sale will start from January 16 on Flipkart as well as offline retail outlets across pan-India, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

CAMON 16 Premier is set to transform the smartphone videography experience of its category consumers.

While last year, TECNO's CAMON smartphones changed the game of photography by initiating an era of higher camera pixels, premium AI powered Ultra Night lens and pop-up cameras, CAMON 16 Premier heralds the transition to premium smartphone videography.

TECNO CAMON 16 Premier flaunts many segment-first smartphone camera innovations such as the first and the only smartphone featuring both 64MP Quad camera and 48MP+ 8MP Dual front selfie cameras setting off a hot trend in the industry.

The new-age smartphone supports Sony IMX 686 RGB Sensor and Super Night 2.0 powered by the world's most exclusive trademark TAIVOS (TECNO AI Vision Optimisation Solution) technology.

The 64MP sensor comes with an 8MP lens for 119 degree Super Wide photos and Macro shots, a 2MP Polar Night Video sensor for shooting clear videos in the dark and a 2MP Bokeh Lens.

Not only this, it boasts of unique video shooting functions such as Super Hybrid Image Stabilisation to capture shake-free videos, images, and record 4K Videos at 30fps.

Super Slow Motion videos at 960 FPS as well as Professional 1080P Polar Night Lens clearly capture crisp, no-noise videos in low-lit environments.

The TECNO CAMON 16 Premier houses a powerful Mediatek G90T processor with Hyper Engine Gaming Technology, providing for an incredible gaming experience.

It also houses a Cortex A 76 CPU and Mali G76 GPU and Octacore 2.05GHz processor, that can seamlessly support heavy games like PUBG and Fortnite, among others.

The smartphone features a big 17.46cms (6.85) FHD+ display with 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio and HDR10+ provides for an immersive viewing experience.

The 2K+ ultra-clear resolution complemented with the 90Hz Fluid Screen refresh rate allows for smoother scrolling, greater image stability and premier smartphone usage experience.

The device gets a 4500 mAh battery with 18w fast charge. It provides a standby time of 28 days, calling time of 42 hours and music playback of 140 hours.

It has a USB Type C port with heat pipe cooling that prevents the smartphone from heating up and has a full charging time of 129 hours.

CAMON 16 Premier comes with 8GB high capacity LPDDR4x RAM for super-fast functioning and 128GB big internal storage. The internal storage supports UFS 2.1for fast and seamless data transfer, the company said.

—IANS



