TECNO celebrates 6mn customers in India with 'TECNO Great festival'

New Delhi: TECNO, the global premium smartphone brand of Transsion Holdings, on Monday said its customer base crossed the six million mark in a little more than three years since its foray into India.

To commemorate the milestone, TECNO announced the 'Great TECNO Festival', a mega festive bonanza offer for consumers from November 1-30.

The festival will offer a chance to customers to win exciting prizes including the Maruti's S-Presso car, Hero Passion Pro motorcycles, as well as its camera-centric CAMON 15 Pro Smartphone and the stylish Hipods H2 earbuds through a lucky draw on purchase of any TECNO smartphone, the company said

All consumers who purchase TECNO smartphones during this period will be eligible to participate in the lucky draw.

To participate in the lucky draw, consumers will have to register on www.tecnomobile.in by providing their name, contact number, address, IMEI No. of smartphone, data of purchase, copy of the invoice on or before December 7.

The lucky draw results will be announced on December 15 and winners will be notified through the contact details submitted by them, TECNO said.

"The achievement of the six-million customer milestone shows our strong presence in the country and stands testament to the increasing popularity of TECNO smartphones among the people of aspirational Bharat," Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of Transsion India, said in a statement.

"Our customer centricity and product reliability have made TECNO a successful smartphone brand in the affordable mid-budget segment. The achievement also shows that our brand philosophy to democratize technology for the mass has resonated with India "

Brand TECNO has launched multiple smartphones under its SPARK series and CAMON series in India in the year 2020, strengthening its product offerings for consumers under the sub-Rs10,000 as well as the sub-Rs 15,000 segments, living up to its "EXPECT MORE" brand philosophy.

"The Great TECNO Festival is a way to show our gratitude to our consumers who supported us through the entire run of our journey since launch in India. We believe that this Diwali the Great TECNO Festival will light up the lives of our consumers with the opportunity to avail a wonderful chance to win fantastic prizes," Talapatra said.

"Our vision for Indian market is to become a preferred choice for young consumers by designing products that complement their lifestyle and make technology innovation affordable."

—IANS