Skill provider Lrnable Group launches two platforms for recruitment, training

New Delhi: Skill provider Lrnable Group on Monday said it has launched two platforms -- Mytat.co and Lrnable.com -- for recruitment and training of candidates with an aim to bridge the skill gap in the country.

Mytat.co would offer recruitment services and Lrnable.com would focus towards mapping, enhancing and upgrading skills, the company said.

Citing reports, it said that the Indian workforce has observed the highest skill gap, where 94 per cent of employees reported a skill mismatch.

'Addressing the need, the company intends to create India's first sustainable and inclusive academic learning, workforce transformation, talent mapping and management ecosystem through Mytat and Lrnable platforms,' it added.

Vikram Kumar, CEO, Lrnable Group, said the launch of the platforms is a response to the current challenges of students, institutions and employers across different industries.

'We realised the grim situation of the skill gap in India along with regular struggles of students, trainers, recruiters as well as corporate, at large. This is done with a central and unified approach to enhance and connect skills of candidates to potential employers with a dual objective – elevate employability and increase the ROI for companies via the hiring of the right resources,' he added.

Kumar said the company is targeting to train about 80 lakh students, aspiring to enter the job market, in the next two years.

'Currently, we are looking at forging alliances with academic institutions, organisations and corporates across the nation. The outreach plan for 2021-22 is to reach at least 50 cities across eight to 10 states,' he added.

The company currently offers skill-building across many sectors including IT/ITES, and pharmaceuticals.

Rohit Narasimhan, CTO, Lrnable Group, said: 'We have helped some of our partners reduce hiring times by more than 60 per cent.' PTI