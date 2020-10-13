Samsung unveils its most affordable Galaxy A42 5G smartphone

London: Samsung has unveiled an affordable Galaxy A42 5G smartphone for 349 pounds (about Rs 33,000), further strengthening its A Series line-up and bringing 5G connectivity throughout the portfolio.

Featuring a multi role Quad Camera, a long-lasting and fast-charging battery and an immersive Infinity-U Display, it is packed with all the essential innovation consumers have come to expect with Galaxy A Series.

The Galaxy A42 5G will be available from November 6 in the UK and will be priced at 349 pounds. It offers 128GB of internal storage and 4GB RAM, along with MicroSD support up to 1TB.

"We're excited to bring to market our latest 5G smartphone within the A Series line-up. The Galaxy A42 5G delivers premium features and innovation, powered ready for super-fast 5G network connectivity," James Kitto, Vice President of Sales, Samsung UK and Ireland, said late on Monday.

The Galaxy A42 5G delivers hyper-fast streaming and downloading powered by 5G. It sports 6.6 inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display and the fast charging 5,000mAh battery.

The device is available in three colours -- Prism Dot Black, Prism Dot White and Prism Dot Grey.

The 48MP main camera, along with 8MP ultra-wide camera can take breath-taking landscape images while the 5MP macro camera and 5MP depth camera capture intricate details of close-up objects.

There is a 20MP selfie camera on the front.

