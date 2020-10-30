Samsung 'SmartThings Find' will locate lost Galaxy devices

New Delhi: Samsung on Friday announced 'SmartThings Find', a new service that would help users quickly and easily locate Galaxy devices --- smartphones, tablets, smartwatches and even the earbud.

The SmartThings Find feature works on Galaxy devices running Android 8 (or newer).

It uses Bluetooth LE (Low Energy) and UWB (Ultra-Wideband) technologies to find select Galaxy earbuds, smartphones, smartwatches, and tablets by ringing them.

"SmartThings Find is a simple and visual solution that will help you easily locate your favorite devices. This is just one example of the new meaningful mobile experiences that UWB technology will bring to people across the world," Jaeyeon Jung, Vice President and Head of SmartThings Team, Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics said in a statement.

With the SmartThings Find service, one can easily locate missing device even if it's offline.

That's because SmartThings users can now opt in to securely use their Galaxy smartphone or tablet to help others locate their lost devices.

Once a device has been offline for 30 minutes, it produces a BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) signal that can be received by other devices.

If a user reports the device as lost via SmartThings Find, any nearby Galaxy smartphone or tablet that has opted into helping find misplaced devices can alert the Samsung server about its location, which will in turn notify the user.

In addition, from early next year, Samsung will further expand these capabilities to tracking tags, which will help users locate their favorite items, not only for Galaxy devices, but also others as well.

—IANS