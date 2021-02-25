Samsung Galaxy M12 in India next month for around Rs 12K

New Delhi: Expanding its hot-selling Galaxy M series, Samsung is set to launch Galaxy M12 next month that will be priced around Rs 12,000.

The Galaxy M12 will sport a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display and a 6000mAh battery, industry sources told IANS on Thursday.

The device will feature a 'True' 48MP quad camera along with a ultra-wide, macro and depth sensor to capture detailed images with better clarity.

This will be a big upgrade from Galaxy M11 that featured a 13MP triple rear camera.

Galaxy M12 is likely to be powered by an 8nm chipset for a smooth mobile experience.

Galaxy M12 will be Samsung's third 'M' series smartphone of the year.

The South Korean giant has been on a roll since the start of the year and has made a big impact in the affordable smartphone segment with the recently launched Galaxy M02, Galaxy M02s and Galaxy A12 that have all been priced under Rs 15,000.

Galaxy M series has been very popular among millennial consumers and Gen Z since its launch in 2019.

Earlier this month, Samsung launched Galaxy M02 with a large 5000mAh battery, good camera and large screen starting from Rs 6,999 (2GB+32GB variant) in India.

The latest Samsung Galaxy M02s has also creates ripples in the entry-level segment.

—IANS