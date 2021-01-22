Samsung files patent for under-display camera for its smartphones

Seoul: South Korean tech giant Samsung has filed a patent for an under-display camera for its smartphones.

The patent comes with the trademark "Under Panel Camera" or UPC emanated from Seoul-based Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO) and is linked to Samsung. The patent falls under the category 'Smartphone/TV display panel', LetsGoDigital reported.

Samsung seems to be preparing to apply this new camera technology in several types of products.

It remains unclear for the time being in which Galaxy smartphone this technology will first appear. However, the tech giant is expected to introduce the new technology with Galaxy Z Fold 3, as Samsung has been known to have been working on such a design for quite a while now.

Samsung is certainly not the only smartphone manufacturer to develop this technology. Oppo and Xiaomi have already shown an under-display camera smartphone.

Meanwhile, ZTE in September 2020 had unveiled the ZTE Axon 20 5G which was the first-ever smartphone with an under-display camera. The Axon 20 5G comes with four rear cameras and a single 32MP under the display camera.

—IANS



