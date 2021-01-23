Reno 5 Pro 5G is Oppo's new masterwork to counter OnePlus

New Delhi: Refreshing its successful series, Oppo has launched the much-anticipated Reno 5 Pro 5G as successor to Reno 4 Pro that made headlines amid impressive sales last year.

Priced at Rs 35,990 for the single 8GB RAM+128GB storage variant, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G comes with a great design, a quad-camera setup and Mediatek Dimensity 1000+ chip.

The phone comes in astral blue and starry black colour options. We used the astral blue colour variant.

The smartphone looks beautiful thanks to the glittery visual effect with a matte finish on the glass back cover.

The device is slim and light, measuring 7.6mm in thickness and weighing just 173g.

The volume and power buttons are placed on the right side of the phone and are easy to reach.

On the left, it has the volume buttons and on the bottom, usual components including a speaker, Type-C port for charging, followed by a mic and the SIM Tray.

On the top, there is a mic and a strip made of different glassy texture which says 'Designed For Reno' that actually looks good.

The smartphone features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 92.1 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 402ppi of pixel density.

The 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate ensured a silky-smooth feel whether watching videos, playing games, or switching between apps.

The phone comes with the quad rear camera setup that carries a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens.

The camera setup also includes a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP monochrome sensor. For selfies and videos, there is a 32MP camera sensor at the front — with an f/2.4 lens.

With the above combination, the smartphone will definitely impress you with clear pictures and videos.

The triple rear camera setup comes with a list of artificial intelligence (AI) features that include an AI Highlight Video, AI Scene Enhancement, Night Flare Portrait, and an Ultra-clear 108MP Image.

The phone also includes Dual View Video that simultaneously captures videos from both front and rear cameras.

In addition, the front camera also offered good colours and details.

Powered by the 'FDF Portrait Video System', OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G takes portrait video quality to the next level with an industry-first AI Highlight Video feature on both front and rear cameras.

The device also features an excellent Ultra Steady Video 3.0 for upgraded image stabilisation for a broader range of scenarios, be it running, jumping or extreme sports.

OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G is the first device in India powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ which offers an unrivalled combination of 5G connectivity, multimedia, videography, and imaging innovations.

The processor is paired with the ARM G77 MC9 GPU for the graphical needs. It comes with 8GB of RAM alone with 128GB of internal storage.

During the review, the smartphone performed smoothly, regardless of whether for a casual use or heavy ones. The games like Call of Duty Mobile and Asphalt 9 were easily playable at max graphics.

The brand-new ColorOS 11.1 empowers OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G users with more creativity.

It maintains the beloved stock Android 11 features while also providing the rich UI customisation, greater efficiency, unparalleled smoothness, and strengthened privacy sought by OPPO user.

The phone packs a 4,350mAh battery that supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging, lasted longer. The battery also supports other fast-charging protocols including SuperVOOC, VOOC 3.0, USB Power Delivery (PD), and Quick Charge.

In addition, with the help of 'Super-Power Saving Mode', the smartphone can also support WhatsApp text chatting for more than 1.5 hours with only 5 per cent battery — meaning you'll never run out of battery in critical situations.

Conclusion: The new mid-range Reno 5 Pro 5G is an impressive effort by the company to woo users in India.

However, despite being an ultimate smartphone with a mixture of mid-range and premium features like a thin and lightweight design and support for fast battery charging out-of-the-box, it will face stiff competition from OnePlus, Vivo as well as realme

—IANS



