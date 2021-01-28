Redmi 8, Redmi 8A get Android 10-based MIUI 12 update in India

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has started rolling the latest version of in-house Android-based skin MIUI 12 for Redmi 8, Redmi 8A users in India.

The update for Redmi 8 has the firmware version V12.0.1.0.QCNINXM while the Redmi 8A's firmware is V12.0.1.0.QCPINXM. The former weighs around 2.1GB while the latter is about 1.8GB in size, reports GizmoChina.

The MIUI 12 adds smooth animations with improved details to the icons, new calendar features, AI calling, new privacy and security tools, multi-tasking features, animations as well as wallpapers.

With MIUI 12, users can now remove sensitive information like the location and the metadata before sharing a picture with anyone.

The OS will notify every time an app is accessing a sensitive feature such as the cameras, microphone, contacts, location and more.

It also allows one to delete a screenshot automatically after sharing, which in turn helps one save space and maintain privacy.

The new OS also comes with an ultra-battery saver which would enable a user to extend the phone's standby time and reduce power consumption. With this even at 5 per cent, the phone can last for an additional 5 hours with ultra-battery saver.

Xiaomi has also added 'Mi Light Core Animation' framework to ensure the system smoothness of the software.

—IANS



