Realme to launch 5G smartphone with Dimensity 1200 SoC

New Delhi: Realme on Wednesday announced that it will be one of the first brands to introduce a smartphone with MediaTek's new Dimensity 1200 flagship 5G smartphone chip, to build a dual flagship portfolio in 2021.

Relying on the comprehensive improvement of Dimensity 1200 in 5G, AI, photography, video, and games, the Realme flagship smartphone will provide users with a superior 5G all-around experience.

"As a 5G leader, Realme is prepared to bring an exceptional 5G smartphone experience with trendsetting design and leap-forward performance to millions of users worldwide. This year, Realme will be one of the first brands to launch a smartphone equipped with the latest generation of MediaTek's new Dimensity flagship 5G smartphone chip. We will continue to work closely with MediaTek to foster development, adoption and large-scale popularity of 5G around the world," Madhav Sheth, Vice President, Realme and CEO, Realme India and Europe said in a statement.

MediaTek launched the Dimensity 1200 flagship 5G smartphone chip comes with a 6nm advanced production process, which brings powerful performance and lowers power consumption.

With this, the Dimensity 1200 aims to create a seamless 5G experience in all scenarios at all times, maintaining its 5G leadership in the process.

Realme has launched many "Firsts" in smartphone models equipped with the MediaTek's Helio series chipsets in the 4G era, with the first to launch Realme C3 equipped with Helio G70, Narzo 10 with Helio G80 and Realme 7 with Helio G95.

Realme has been collaborating closely with MediaTek to launch several 5G models also. It is also the first brand to launch a 5G smartphone equipped with Dimensity 800U.

—IANS



