Quirky puzzle game 'Pikuniku' coming to Google Stadia

San Francisco: Google has announced that a quirky platforming puzzle game 'Pikuniku' is coming to its Stadia Cloud gaming service next month.

'Pikuniku' will arrive for Google Stadia on February 1 with a launch discount down to $10.39.

When 'Pikuniku' first launched back in 2019, it managed to attract the attention of some streamers and YouTubers as the game's absurdity is hard not to react to.

'Pikuniku's arrival on Stadia is paired with the platform's built-in YouTube streaming capabilities, reports 9to5Google.

The video game is developed by French-British indie collective Sectordub and published by Devolver Digital, which was initially released for Linux, macOS, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows.

The game was later released on March 12, 2020 for Xbox One.

In addition, Stadia has received five new games to its collection as part of Stadia Pro.

The January 2021 games -Ary and the Secret of Seasons, Figment, F1 2020, and Hotline Miami - are now available for Stadia Pro subscribers.

Figment costs $19.99, though the musical journey is currently on discount for $11.99. F1 2020 is the most expensive game being offered in this batch at $59.99, currently $29.99.

Ary and the Secret of Seasons and Hotline Miami will be available for $39.99 and $9.99, respectively.

—IANS



